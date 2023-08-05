Ghanaian actor Akrobeto in a funny video, was in a plane when one of the pilots recognised him and invited him to the cockpit

The pilot then told Akrobeto that he wanted to give him a seat as a co-pilot to pilot the plane to their destination

The actor said he had no doubts he could land the plane but had a funny expression of low confidence on his face

Ghanaian actor Akrobeto had a funny moment on a plane that got social media users laughing their hearts out. In the middle of the flight, one of the pilots, who happened to be an old acquaintance, recognized him and asked him to come to the cockpit of the plane.

The pilot jovially told Akrobeto he would love for him to be a co-pilot for the rest of the journey and land the plane.

Akrobeto looked surprised and laughed at the gesture bragging that he could definitely land the aircraft. Despite his bragging, the actor had a look on his face that suggested he lacked the confidence to fly the aircraft.

The pilot noticed Akrobeto was a bit scared about the idea and teased him. The funny pair burst out laughing and caught up on old times. It is worth noting that Akrobeto flew with Passion Air, one of the best airlines in Ghana.

Akrobeto and pilot get peeps laughing

The funny incident, which was shared on social media, got netizens laughing their hearts out.

Andrew commented:

Passion air dieer, plane mu trotro oo

Prince Kobby wrote:

Eeeii.. Akrobeto since wen did u go flight School in US?

mybundlesofjoy reacted:

Akrobeto s3 ma Ride plane

Owusu Appiah Daniel commented:

The majority admires this man. He’s very noble.

marcoYRN reacted:

paasion air if you dey inside as3 nika nika

Akrobeto rides in luxury car

In another story, famed Ghanaian actor and comedian, Akrobeto, received an outpouring of accolades and congratulatory notes.

This followed the emergence of a video showcasing his brand-new 2022 Toyota Venza, which made its way online.

Numerous individuals took to the comment section of the post, affirming that he genuinely earned this recognition due to his diligent efforts.

