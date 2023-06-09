Ghanaian model Sheena Gakpe made her entrance into the limelight when photos of her on a music video set leaked online

The heavily endowed TikToker has since amassed an enormous following, particularly through her dancing videos

Many have wondered if she has had any cosmetic surgeries done to sculpt her body

Ghanaian actress Sheena Gakpe is well known for her full-figure and heavy behind.

Sheena Gakpe, who started her path to fame from a music video set, quickly climbed into the limelight after one of her TikTok videos went viral.

Some people have doubted the model's looks, questioning if she got her distinct physique from a surgeon.

In a video that Sheena Gakpe shared online, she showed off her rigorous exercise regime that keeps her in shape.

The actress has consistently maintained that her figure is natural. However, many in her profession have gone under the knife for perfect bodies.

In the video, she wore bright pink gym tights paired with a long-sleeved top with gym shoulder bands peaking out. Sheena Gakpe also had her waist cinched with a sizeable black waist trainer.

Sheena Gakpe explains her relationship with McBrown's husband

Recently, Sheena Gakpe revealed her relationship with Nana Ama McBrown's husband. In an interview, the model told Caleb Nii Boye that she did not have an affair with the Onua TV host's husband. She disclosed that they met once at a public event and that was it.

Peeps react to Sheena Gakpe exercising to keep in shape

Many admired the model's strength and speed on the treadmill.

Nana Baiden825 commented:

Training is good don't give up

donthill487 commented:

You are so pretty and that's on me!! Keep doing your thing Queen

Collins Armstrong commented:

Beautiful content.

Top 5 interesting facts you didn't know about Sheena Gakpe

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported some dope to-knows about Ghanaian social media personality Sheena Gakpe.

Did you know that she is a trained accountant? According to the video vixen, she came to Accra to find a job.

Unfortunately, with COVID layoffs in full effect, no company was hiring and this led to her first gig on a music video set as a model and dancer.

