The state broadcaster Ghana Television (GTV) has left many Ghanaians with a feeling of nostalgia as it celebrated veteran journalist Akushika Acquaye.

In a post on its Facebook page, @GTV Ghana posted a short clip of Akushika Acquaye reading the news to show appreciation for her outstanding service to the station.

The post described her as a legend and praised her for the mark she has made as a journalist.

"Not all legends wear capes, some read the news.The Legendary Akushika Acquaye doing the do!".

Akushika at GTV

Akushika has been working for the state broadcaster for nearly three decades after joining them in 1995.

Through her dedication and hard work, she rose through the ranks to become the Director of Television.

Ghanaians congratulate Akushika Acquaye

Many people who reacted to the short clip of Akushika Acquaye's time as a newscaster with GTV showered praises on her.

Awen Temi commented:

The sound bring back so much memories

Tuozie Tinus commented:

I used to think they memorized the news item by item, I didn't know they read from something. By listening to radio Ghana news, and the TV from black and white TV, I developed the passion for media and now I am inside it. Glad we could all be mentored from a far.

Joseph Kekeli Mensah Agbavitor stated:

I know most of the reporters cos I used to watch them paaa when I was youngI can remember Nutor Bibini Nutor , Edward Nyarko , Napoleon Aki kitoe ,Thelma Tackie ,Akpene Avor and others I'm struggling to recall their names .

Jessica Kassah reacted:

The sound brought back the memory of my bathing time.That was my bathing time and it was tug of war. Such nostalgic moments

Berni Slunit-Rec GH stated:

The sound before the news bring. Memories I love this sound before the news it’s the best and brings a lot of old memories.GTV Ghana u the best

