Celebrated media personality Serwaa Amihere threw more light on her journey to becoming a lawyer in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh

She said that it has not been a smooth sailing journey, adding that it is a humbling experience

The entrepreneur and brand ambassador also added that media was never her childhood career goal, but rather Law and banking

Seasoned broadcaster Serwaa Amihere opened up about her Law journey and why she decided to take on the challenge of becoming a lawyer.

Serwaa Amihere spoke about her law journey

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Serwaa Amihere spoke about how her journey of wanting to become a lawyer was part of her career goals.

She said that in 2023, after graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree from GIMPA, she wrote the entrance examination, which she passed, earning her a ticket to further her law studies at Ghana School of Law, Makola.

"I made some significant strides towards my career goals. More particularly, I earned a Bachelor of Laws degree and went on a few weeks later and made it to the Ghana School of Law, Makola. "

Speaking on how the journey has been so far, Ms Amihere said that it has not been smooth sailing. She said:

"It’s not been easy, and it’s even getting tougher by the day. I am trusting the process. The experience has been humbling so far."

Details of Serwaa Amihere's Law journey

The brand influencer and entrepreneur graduated with second-class upper honours from the law department of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Ms Amihere enrolled at the institution in September 2020 to study law. She graduated on Friday, July 28, 2023, making her a few steps closer to becoming a lawyer.

She wrote the Ghana School of Law entrance examination, which took place on Friday, September 8, 2023, and passed.

Serwaa Amihere talked about her career path

Sharing more about her career path, Ms Amihere said that venturing into media was not her childhood career goal, but rather Law and banking.

"I have learnt one thing about life - sometimes a detour could be the best route to your destination. Through media, I have learned many things which have helped to prepare me for my dream career. I love media. And I don’t have any intention to leave. Thankfully, media interfaces quite perfectly with law. Who knows …!"

Serwaa Amihere shows an incredible transformation in her 34th birthday photo, many gush

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere got many people admiring her growth over the years when beautiful photos surfaced on social media on her birthday.

She turned 34 on March 8, 2024, and she slayed in a beautiful white dress that flaunted her well-defined curves.

Many people wished her well on her birthday, while others talked about how stunning and youthful she looked at 34.

