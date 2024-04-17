DJ Azonto has been billed to perform at Medikal's 02 Indigo concert in London in May

According to Azonto, Medikal has already paid him £80,000, with the remaining £20,000 of his charged fee to be paid later

The Afrobeats star revealed this in a recent interview on Onua FM

Ghanaian disc jockey and musician DJ Azonto is one of the artistes scheduled to perform at Medikal's 02 Indigo concert.

Medikal's first-ever concert in London is scheduled for May. While the rapper has yet to fully unveil the list of performers, DJ Azonto has revealed himself as one of them.

According to Azonto, he already received a substantial payment of £80,000 from Medikal to perform at the upcoming concert in London.

In an interview with Dr Prekese on Onua FM, DJ Azonto disclosed that he had been billed as one of the performers for Medikal's highly anticipated show, with an agreed payment of £100,000.

"Can Medikal have the show without me? Have you seen any father who eats and does not feed his sons? I have received pounds from Medikal, you will see me live in London. Medikal has paid and billed me," Azonto stated confidently.

The Fa No Fom hitmaker revealed that the remaining £20,000 balance would be settled after his performance at the concert, a testament to the trust and agreement between the two artists.

"I'm taking £100,000, he has already paid me £80,000 [after performance, then I take the £20,000]," he clarified on Onua FM's Efie Ne Fie program.

