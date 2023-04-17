Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata celebrated his 33rd birthday on April 15, 2023, rocking a custom-made suit

Martin King Arthur, popularly called the Fanta Rap God, styled his signature hairstyle for the photoshoot

Ghanaian celebrities in the music and entertainment industry, including Nana Ama McBrown and Dope Nation, have commented on his birthday photo

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata understands personalization when it comes to tailored ensembles.

Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, celebrated his birthday with a dashing photo of himself in a golden yellow suit showing some skin.

The 33-year-old accessorized his look with African beads, a black wristwatch, and sunglasses.

The songwriter from Takoradi in the southeastern part of the Western Region completed his look with white socks and sneakers.

Kofi Kinaata looks dapper in a white puff jacket.

The fashionable male celebrity Kofi Kinaata looked stylish in a designer tee shirt paired with two-tone paid trousers and a white puffer jacket.

Some social media users have commented on Kofi Kinaata's posts;

theangelabamford

Happy birthday King Arthur! God bless you

ghdopenation

Blessings Overflow ⭐️

therealfunnyface

Happy birthday bro @kinaatagh .. keep shining

ohemaawoyeje

Happy birthday wise, man

donzychaka

Celebrate life, JON! ❤️

iamamamcbrown

Superstar, Happy Birthday, My GUY ❤️ #BRIMM

fameye_music

Blessings on you, godfather

afiaamankwaahtamakloe

Blessed birthday King

iam_serwa

Blessings only….No song for us today?? @kinaatagh anaaaa, we should wait till 12 pm

arabakoomson

Happy birthday to Taadi’s finest!!! Live long and prosper, bro!

akwaboahmusic

Happy birthday Kofi.GOD'S Blessings on you always, my brother ❤️

yeboah2232

Happy birthday braa Kofi.... woy3 too much. May you Live long till your expectations may you be blessed

