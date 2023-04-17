Effiakuma Love: Ghanaian Musician Kofi Kinaata Sets New Trend With His Bespoke Suit And White Sneakers
- Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata celebrated his 33rd birthday on April 15, 2023, rocking a custom-made suit
- Martin King Arthur, popularly called the Fanta Rap God, styled his signature hairstyle for the photoshoot
- Ghanaian celebrities in the music and entertainment industry, including Nana Ama McBrown and Dope Nation, have commented on his birthday photo
Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata understands personalization when it comes to tailored ensembles.
Martin King Arthur, popularly known as Kofi Kinaata, celebrated his birthday with a dashing photo of himself in a golden yellow suit showing some skin.
The 33-year-old accessorized his look with African beads, a black wristwatch, and sunglasses.
The songwriter from Takoradi in the southeastern part of the Western Region completed his look with white socks and sneakers.
Kofi Kinaata looks dapper in a white puff jacket.
The fashionable male celebrity Kofi Kinaata looked stylish in a designer tee shirt paired with two-tone paid trousers and a white puffer jacket.
Some social media users have commented on Kofi Kinaata's posts;
theangelabamford
Happy birthday King Arthur! God bless you
ghdopenation
Blessings Overflow ⭐️
therealfunnyface
Happy birthday bro @kinaatagh .. keep shining
ohemaawoyeje
Happy birthday wise, man
donzychaka
Celebrate life, JON! ❤️
iamamamcbrown
Superstar, Happy Birthday, My GUY ❤️ #BRIMM
fameye_music
Blessings on you, godfather
afiaamankwaahtamakloe
Blessed birthday King
iam_serwa
Blessings only….No song for us today?? @kinaatagh anaaaa, we should wait till 12 pm
arabakoomson
Happy birthday to Taadi’s finest!!! Live long and prosper, bro!
akwaboahmusic
Happy birthday Kofi.GOD'S Blessings on you always, my brother ❤️
yeboah2232
Happy birthday braa Kofi.... woy3 too much. May you Live long till your expectations may you be blessed
