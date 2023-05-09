Ras Nene, in an interview with Poleeno Media, revealed that he would soon go on retirement, stating that he wants to give room for new stars to shine

The veteran actor said there were many young talents coming up and urged Ghanaians to support these upcoming talents

The actor said he was a big brand which makes him too busy so he would now want to relax a bit

Popular Ghanaian actor, Ras Nene, in a recent interview with Poleeno Media, has revealed his intention to retire from acting in the near future. The well-loved veteran actor stated that he wants to make way for new and upcoming talents in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Ras Nene in a skit scene (Left), Ras Nene speaking during the interview. Photo Source: official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene, who has been acting for over two decades, shared his belief that there are many young and talented actors and actresses who need to be given the chance to showcase their skills. He called on Ghanaians to support and encourage these young stars in order for them to reach their full potential.

The actor also revealed that he is a big brand which keeps him very busy. He, therefore, desires to take some time off and relax in the near future.

Ras Nene a true Kumawood icon

Ras Nene has been entertaining Ghanaians for many years with his unique sense of humour and acting skills. Many have described his potential retirement as a great loss to the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Ras Nene has acted in several popular Ghanaian movies and television series over the years. He has won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his hilarious performances and has become one of the most beloved actors in the country.

Ghanaians admire Ras Nene

Pineapple Nsuo commented:

He’s soo humble and kind❤ you’ll even love him more when you have an encounter with him❤

Muller Love also said:

Aka is a national asset. Dr Likee please stay protected and guided always. Very few to trust these days.

Eric Yeboah commented:

Aka is a wise and humble man. God bless him with long life.

