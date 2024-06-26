Davido And Chioma: Jackie Appiah Sparks Frenzy With Her Message And Description Of New Wife
- Actress Jackie Appiah was one of many African stars who missed out on the action at Davido and Chioma's marriage ceremony in Lagos
- The ceremony brought together stars and socialites from across the continent to share in the new couple's joy
- Despite her absence, Jackie Appiah has congratulated the new couple with a gesture that has caused a stir online
Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has finally married his long-time girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland.
Their star-studded marriage ceremony came off on Tuesday, June 25, in Lagos, bringing scores of superstars across the continent to celebrate with the new couple.
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, who couldn't attend the ceremony, has shared a heartfelt message with the Adelekes.
Jackie Appiah causes a stir with her gesture to Davido and Chioma
Davido's wedding was not without Ghanaian representation. Several Ghanaian personalities, including Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper and Davido's publicist, Nana Tokyo, were spotted at the wedding.
However, many fans were disappointed not to see top Ghanaian stars like Jackie Appiah at the wedding.
In a recent post, the actress who recently met Meghan Markle in Lagos apologised for her absence. Her description of Chioma as her twin sparked a frenzy in the comments section. Fans drooled over the similarities between the beautiful Jackie Appiah and Davido's new wife.
On Instagram, the Ghanian actress shared her heartfelt message to the couple, saying,
Congratulations to the formidably beautiful couple @davido & my twin @thechefchi on your union. I wish I could be there in person to celebrate with you two, but I am there with you in spirit. Wishing you a lifetime of love, light and laughter. You deserve nothing but joy! To forever together #CHIVIDO24
Fans react to Jackie Appiah's message to Davido and Chioma
YEN.comgh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Jackie Appiah's message to Chioma and Davido.
mwale1119 said:
Yes chioma, jscky and luchy donald resembles each other so much❤️
im_character wrote:
She's your twin indeed. The resemblance is so striking.
nora_cynthia23 noted:
Yes you both do look alike
aianashilohgrace added:
She’s really your twin. The ressemblance is something else
Davido speaks Twi at his wedding
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido was in high spirits when he met his Ghanaian friend on the day he married his heartthrob, Chioma Rowland.
It was a lovely scene when he caught up with renowned Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper at the wedding. He added some 'Ghanaianness' to his welcoming of Ghhyper by asking him how he was doing in Twi.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
