Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper flew from the US to Lagos to attend Davido's wedding after he was personally invited

A video of GH Hyper in a sports jersey before the marriage ceremony began attracted a lot of criticism from some Ghanaians

The blogger changed into a more presentable outfit, shaming his detractors

Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has married his long-time girlfriend and mother of his kids, Chioma Ejiofor.

The star-studded ceremony in Lagos attracted socialites across the continent, including Ghanaian blogger Samuel Adotey, popularly known as GH Hyper.

Videos of GH Hyper's first appearance at the wedding caused a stir online as fans criticised his outfit.

GH Hyper prepares for Davido's wedding Photo source: instagram/GHHyper

Source: Instagram

GH Hyper wears Kaftan to Davido's wedding

According to GH Hyper, he joined the ceremony from the US and had to meet Davido, who was preparing to hit the road to the wedding venue.

Some Ghanaians didn't receive the video well and criticised GH Hyper's decision to wear the sports jersey.

In another post, GH Hyper shared his new outfit for the main wedding. Photos of him looking dapper as he prepared to share in Davido's joy.

Fans react to GH Hyper's new outfit

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to GH Hyper's outfit at Davido's star-studded wedding.

akuabadollsmakeovers said:

Apology accepted our one and only HYPER ❤️

dek360ghana wrote:

Or Chioma bounce you to go and wear better cloth for his wedding?

iamesisika noted:

You look nice, now please hurry back wai

bbiigg_ddaawwgg remarked:

This is what you should have worn to greet davido.

lod_brian added:

Zion Felix has left the group page . He’s looking for a lady in trouble to interview

Stonebwoy blesses Davido's wedding

Earlier, YEn.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy couldn't attend Davido's wedding ceremony in Lagos but had taken to social media to share his blessings.

The Ghanaian musician shares a thriving bromance with Davido, especially after their 2019 smash hit single Activate. The Nigerian superstar is a huge fan of Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh