Nakeeyat: Young Ghanaian Poet Receives Prestigious International Community Service Award In The US
- Award-winning Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani Sam continues to represent her country at international events
- The young climate change activist has received another international award in the United States of America
- Some social media users have commented on Nakeeyat's stunning outfit at the prestigious event
Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani Sam has made her country proud again after being honoured by the Extraordinary People Award organisers and William Elite Hall of Honor in the United States of America.
The Talented Kidz winner received the International Community Award Service award for her role in climate change.
Nakeeyat looked regal in a long-sleeved brocade ankle-length dress and a stunning African braided hairstyle.
The young brand ambassador accessorised her look with a beautiful jewellery set and tiara to the star-studded event.
Check out the photos below;
Nakeeyat gives out her books to other awardees at the event
Ghanaian author Nakeeyat gave the audience copies of her book Trees For Life at the prestigious award.
Nakeeyat looked ethereal, like a royal, in a beautiful kente ensemble with handmade beads to accessorise her look.
Watch the video below;
Source: YEN.com.gh