Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani Sam has made her country proud again after being honoured by the Extraordinary People Award organisers and William Elite Hall of Honor in the United States of America.

The Talented Kidz winner received the International Community Award Service award for her role in climate change.

Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat receives an award in the US. Photo credit: @nakeeyat

Nakeeyat looked regal in a long-sleeved brocade ankle-length dress and a stunning African braided hairstyle.

The young brand ambassador accessorised her look with a beautiful jewellery set and tiara to the star-studded event.

Nakeeyat gives out her books to other awardees at the event

Ghanaian author Nakeeyat gave the audience copies of her book Trees For Life at the prestigious award.

Nakeeyat looked ethereal, like a royal, in a beautiful kente ensemble with handmade beads to accessorise her look.

