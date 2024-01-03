Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani has gone viral with her breathtaking New Year's photo

The style influencer and famous fashion designer Royal Couture teamed up to design this classy outfit

Some social media users have commented on Nakeeyat's white dress and matching turban on Instagram

Ghanaian young poet Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, popularly called Nakeeyat, has stepped up her fashion sense in 2024.

The 2019 Talented Kidz winner looked classy in a white form-fitting knee-level dress with ruffled sleeves.

Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat slays in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @nakyeeyat

Source: Instagram

Nakeeyat styled her look with a red turban with silver embellishment that matched her bracelets and earrings.

The talented young role model wore elegant black shoes as she posed in different angles.

Check out the photos below;

Nakeeyat looks regal in a black outfit

Young style influencer Nakeeyat looked ethereal in a black long-sleeve outfit and matching hijab.

Check out the photos below;

Some social media users have commented on Nakeeyat's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

heavenly_forever1 stated:

Girl, you so beautiful happy new year❤️❤️

aasare324 stated:

Many happy returns, sweet daughter. May God keep lifting you higher and higher in JESUS' name.

Iamlebene stated:

You look stunning

babyrahma_12 stated:

Step on us

ruthobeng16 stated:

Afehyia Pa wishes you a year filled with love, laughter, happiness, blessings and financial breakthroughs. May the new year bring you success, prosperity, and fulfilment in all your endeavours. Happy New Year!

_lar. We stated:

Many happy returns ❤️❤️

Abbeymagdalene stated:

Happy New Year, baby❤️❤️

vigabwoy_network stated:

Happy New Year to Her Excellency

