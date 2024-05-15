Medikal has returned to Ghana from the UK after his successful O2 Indigo concert

The Ghanaian rapper sold out the 2,800-capacity arena, bringing artistes such as Shatta Wale, Sister Derby, and Sarkodie alongside

In a video shared by multiple bloggers on social media, Medikal was spotted at the Kotoka International Airport with his entourage as they were welcomed back to Ghana

Rapper Medikal has made a return to Ghana after a successful concert at the O2 Indigo in the UK. The concert was a success, with Medikal selling out the 2,800-capacity arena, asserting his dominance in the rap game.

The concert was a star-studded event featuring performances from some of Ghana’s biggest music stars. Shatta Wale, Sister Derby, and Sarkodie were among the artistes who graced the stage.

Medikal performed some of his biggest songs and sang with the likes of Sister Derby, to perform some of the songs they collaborated on.

News of Medikal’s return to Ghana spread quickly on social media, with multiple bloggers sharing a video of the rapper at the Kotoka International Airport. Medikal, along with his entourage, was spotted at the airport, receiving a warm welcome from fans and well-wishers.

Ghanaians praise Medikal

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bayonaghcomedian said:

This is love Ghana, we want to see more of this. Dope Dope, let's be proud of our own

dimples_735 reacted:

We love you, Our own, 3koraaa w'aw3e ho.. ahye Omo

1realrichmorris commented:

Blessed you’re home safe Boss man we are proud of you @amgmedikal

sundracole said:

Welcome home Ghana is proud of you

big.cobb_drums wrote:

Bro you all doing too much for just selling out the smallest place in the O2 facility man.

Medikal claims to be richer than Asake

In another story, Medikal believes he is richer than Nigerian singer Asake amid beef between Ghanaian rappers and Nigerian rapper Dremo.

The Ghanaian rapper made the statement in his reply to a post by a Nigerian social media influencer on X.

His statement sparked reactions in the comments section as social media users debated the validity of his claim.

