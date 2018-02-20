Aaron Adatsi’s bio: age, family, career, wife, son, net worth

Aaron Adatsi is a Ghanaian actor, model, and brand influencer. He is popularly known as Cyril, a role he played on the YOLO teen series. YOLO airs on TV3 Ghana and Africa Magic. It is a sequel to the Ghanaian TV series Things We Do for Love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aaron Adatsi’s images. Photo: @aaron.adatsi.52, @iamaaronadatsi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Aaron Adatsi is one of the most followed Ghanaian actors on social media. Fans assumed he was dating YOLO co-cast Queenstar Anafi in real life. The actors portrayed the strong chemistry they portrayed on screen. Queenstar Anafi played Emily (Cyril's girlfriend).

Profile summary

Full name Aaron Adatsi Famous as Cyril from the YOLO series Gender Male Date of birth 13th January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Accra, Volta Region, Ghana Age 20s Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Parents Unknown Siblings 2 brothers Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Eryam Son Aaron Adatsi Junior (Ronny Junior) Education Mfantsipim Senior High School, National Film and Television Institute Qualifications Visual Arts, Film Directing Occupation Actor, model, and brand influencer Net worth $100,000 - $600,000 Facebook @aaron.adatsighana Instagram @iamaaronadatsi TikTok @iamaaronadatsi1

Aaron Adatsi's biography

Adatsi starred in church dramas and school plays growing up but did not want to be an actor in adulthood. He, however, grabbed the opportunity when it came along, and his parents supported it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Who is Aaron Adatsi?

The Ghanaian actor is also a model and brand influencer. He comes from a Christian family and associates himself with this religion.

Aaron Adatsi's family

Adatsi hails from Accra, Volta Region, Ghana. He is the second born in a family of three children. The actor's family avoids the limelight.

Who is Aaron Adatsi's mother?

He posted his mum on Mother's Day in 2018 but did not reveal her name.

Aaron Adatsi wears trendy outfits. Photo: @iamaaronadatsi, @OnuaTVGhana, @Officialnanansem (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Aaron Adatsi?

Fans can only speculate about Aaron Adatsi's age because he has yet to share his birth year. The actor seems to be in his 20s as of this writing. Aaron Adatsi's date of birth is 13th January.

Which SHS did Aaron Adatsi attend?

Aaron got his elementary education at Sax Kindergarten, Dzorwulu, and Alysd Academy. He majored in Visual Arts at Mfantsipim Senior High School and completed a film directing degree at the National Film and Television Institute in 2019.

Career history

Aaron's first movie role was in The Good Old Days (2010) film. He rose to fame from the recurring teen series YOLO (You Only Live Once). The actor has also played in Aloevera (2020), HashTag (2018), and Heaven Can Wait (2017).

Adatsi has worked with top Ghanaian actors like Queenstar Anaafi, Jackie Appiah, Adjetey Anang, Fella Makafui, Evelyn Galle-Nsah, Prince David Osei, Jason Edwards, Kelvin Bruun, and Etornam Bedi.

Aaron Adatsi’s family. Photo: @entertainmentyardcom, @Ebefa Gh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Aaron Adatsi's wife?

Fans assume the Ghanaian actor married his baby mama. Although Aaron is yet to confirm this officially, he occasionally posts photos of himself with his child and baby mama on social media.

Who is Aaron Adatsi's girlfriend?

Actor Adatsi and fashion designer Eryam named their son Aaron Adatsi Junior (Ronny Junior). The couple marked his second birthday in style on 4th March 2022 at their home in Accra.

They invited Prince David Osei, Ivan Quashigah, Adjetey Anang, and other Ghanaian celebrities. The duo received heavy backlash on social media in 2020 when they announced the pregnancy.

Society perceived Adatsi as an ambassador of abstinence before marriage because of his "good boy" role in the YOLO teen series. To avoid being perceived as a hypocrite, the actor explained why he got a child out of wedlock.

He said fatherhood made him an unofficial ambassador of Adolescent Sexual and Reproductive Health (ASRH). Aaron urged youths to make better choices and take responsibility for their actions.

Aaron and Eyram. Photo: @RonnieIsEveryWhere, @deedewonline (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How old is Aaron Adatsi's fiancée?

Fans believe Eryam is older than Aaron. Since she is a private person, the public knows nothing about her life, including her age.

Aaron Adatsi's net worth

The actor is worth $100,000 to $600, 000. The exact figure of his worth is unknown because he keeps his wealth private.

Facts about Aaron Adatsi

Adatsi won the best actor in drama series award at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards for his role in the YOLO TV series.

TV series. He has also been a brand influencer for Malta Guinness PLC, Quabugh Phones Store, Derbs Eatery, Mcvites Biscuits, and other established companies.

Aaron has modelled for Chaste Shoes, Five Star Grooming, Styled By And 46, Mista Lawry Photography, Akorfas Wardrobe, and other fashion designers/companies.

Aaron Adatsi usually stays away from scandals. He is one of the most sought-after models in Ghana, and his acting career is also growing quickly.

READ ALSO: Who is Fella Makafui? Age, real name, baby, house, songs, husband

Yen.com.gh also shared Fella Makafui's biography. The Ghanaian actress and philanthropist hails from Accra, Volta Region.

Fella married singer and rapper Medikal in 2020, and they have a daughter called Island.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh