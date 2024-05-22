Fella Makafui has faced backlash for getting surgery, and this has seen her weight loss brand's image get distorted in the public eye

A lady on TikTok has pleaded with the FDA to make a thorough investigation into the authenticity of the products being marketed by the actress

She mentioned that there have been several complaints by consumers that the product does not do what it is marketed to do

Popular Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui’s weight loss brand, Simply Snatched, is currently under intense public scrutiny.

The controversy was sparked by revelations from her estranged husband, Medikal, who disclosed that he had spent upwards of €25,000 on surgeries for Fella to enhance her figure for marketing the products.

The news has raised questions about the authenticity of the products and the ethics of using surgical enhancements to promote natural weight loss solutions. Consumers, who were led to believe in the effectiveness of Simply Snatched products based on Fella’s physique, are now questioning their purchases.

The controversy has reached social media platforms, with a TikTok user, Mc Yaa Yeboah, calling on the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to investigate the authenticity of the products being marketed by the actress. The plea comes amidst several complaints from consumers who claim that the product does not deliver on its promises.

Simply Snatched scrutinized by netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

graciouse844 said:

reasons why kidney issues are on the rise and the unfortunate thing is, we the youth also take things for granted.

Erzoah Emmanuel nyanzu commented:

do we even still have the FDA in Ghana tweaaaaa? They are not serious. They don't do any checks. They just take a bribe and give a certificate

Mis Abena reacted:

I think we the consumers take a lot of things for granted

Ghanaians blast Tracy Mensah

In a related story, Tracy Mensah received backlash from Ghanaians for trying to sell weight loss products that they believed did not work.

This comes after the drama between Medikal and Fella Makafui, with the rapper revealing the actress had gotten surgery done to sell her weight loss products.

The revelation has triggered a clamour against weight loss products like flat tummy oils, teas and powders marketed by influencers like Tracy Mensah.

