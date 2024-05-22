Tracy Mensah has received backlash from Ghanaians for trying to sell weight loss products which they believe do not work

This comes after the drama between Medikal and Fella Makafui, with the rapper revealing the actress had gotten surgery done to sell her weight loss products

The revelation has triggered a clamour against weight loss products like flat tummy oils, teas and powders marketed by influencers like Tracy Mensah

Popular Ghanaian influencer Tracy Mensah has found herself in hot waters after advertising weight loss products on social media. The controversy stems from the drama between rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, which has generated doubt over the credibility of such products.

Medikal recently disclosed that he funded surgeries for Fella Makafui in Nigeria and Turkey to make her look snatched. The surgeries, which cost upwards of €25,000, were aimed at enhancing her figure to promote her weight loss products. Medikal’s revelation, coupled with his investment of $300,000 in her business, has sparked scepticism over weight loss products.

This controversy has triggered a clamour against weight loss products like flat tummy oils, teas, and powders, particularly those marketed by influencers like Tracy Mensah. Many argue that these products do not deliver on their promises.

Tracy Mensah, notorious for promoting such products, has received significant backlash from Ghanaians who believe these products do not work.

Tracy Mmensah receives backlash

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nanatina said:

Our eyes don open oo my sister

Sakyiama_young reacted:

My sister we are wise now wai.

Efya_Sika said:

We won’t buy eno dey work

Stella Mensah reacted:

MKD has opened ours eyes ooo

rhesa_8 said:

Sister let us think wai na mo boa… MDK nya nkwa daaa

Old video of Fella

In a related story, Fella Makafui has been trending amid her marital issues with her husband, Medikal, who recently revealed giving Fella money to do surgery at her request.

This has caused a stir as Fella owns Simply Snatched, a product that ranges from slimming tea to waist trainers, promising to aid customers in losing weight.

The actress often attributed her snatched waist to her products, and after being exposed by Medikal, an old video of her flaunting her belly as natural while advertising slimming tea is trending.

