Fella Makafui surprises fans with stunning bedroom photos

Fella Makafui has wowed many of her fans and followers with some stunning photos

The actress who appears to be having the best time of her life was seen glowing in the pictures

Fella Makafui is married to musician Medikal and the duo have a daughter - Island - together

Actress and super mom, Precious Fella Makafui Frimpong, has given her fans something to drool over after she dropped some stunning photos of herself on Instagram.

In the new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the verified Instagram account of the actress, Fella was shining very bright in her outfit.

The part-time musician was seen wearing a purple dress as she sat on a bed in what looked like a bedroom.

Photos of Fella Makafui. Source: Instgarm/@fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

She was looking quite exquisite in her glamourous makeup as she posed for the cameras to have her photos taken.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Fella Makafui complemented her look with an expensive-looking slippers and sported her golden-coloured low-cut hairstyle

After posting the photos, Fella Makafui captioned them:

"Hey there"

Celebs and fans of Fella take to social media to react to the photos

There were many other comments that showed that Fella Makafui was loved and adored by her family, colleagues and fans.

lindaosifo wrote:

"chei fine girl"

reginavanhelvert_ commented:

"Pretty woman"

bigjonesq had this to say:

"Picture perfect"

Abena Korkor causes traffic online with no makeup photos

Meanwhile, Ghanaian socialite Abena Korkor has been spotted in a new set of photos flaunting her natural beauty to the admiration of her teeming fans on social media.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Abena Korkor was seen in jogging clothes as she flaunted her workout face and body.

She beamed and glowed in her usual smile as she sported her now popular low-permed haircut.

Source: Yen