Rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui have ended their relationship after four years of marriage

Their divorce has sparked a frenzy online as fans deconstruct statements and rants from the superstars

An old interaction between Kwaku Manu and Medikal about the marriage has popped up online

Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui have ended their four-year marriage, which gave them a young daughter.

In a statement, Fella Makafui established that she and her husband decided to end the relationship in January and alerted the Police to investigate her ex-husband, who has been on a ranting spree telling his side of the story.

In one of Medikal's rants, he disclosed that Fella Makafui's cousin, who had been staying with them despite his disapproval, had contributed to their breakup.

Medikal and Fella Makafui's divorce saga

According to Medikal, Fella Makafui and her family are on a mission to take over their East Legon mansion, which he claims to have solely financed and willed to his daughter.

An old video of Medikal and Kwaku Manu's interview has popped up online. In the video, Kwaku Manu expresses his admiration for the Medikal and his wife.

He also shared mistakes he should avoid as a married man and warned Medikal not to allow family members to stay in their matrimonial home.

Fans react to Kwaku Manu's advice to Medikal

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kwaku Manu's words to Medikal

@kweku_gokah12 said:

Kwaku Manu is very smart and intelligent , dude is well mannered from upbringing.

@Young_Manners commented:

He spoke well,not a advise for only medikal but for all of us!

@Jona94566094 shared:

More than a Prophet. It was a deep convo he had with MDK but man listened with his left ear and got through the right ear and he laughed over it. Hmmm.

@wrongguy001 noted:

And instead of young Kings listening to every word from Medikal and picking valuable lessons, they are here telling him to keep quiet and that men don’t talk.

@canada_mela added:

A sure by then Medikal dey figure kwaku Dey talk too much .Eye clear

Nungua stol summons Medikal and Fella Makafui

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, overlord of the Gadangme State, had requested the estranged couple's presence after issues about their East Legon mansion emerged.

A new release signed by Rev Dr Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration at the Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, instructs Medikal and Fella Makafui to submit their land documents to the palace for verification on Friday, May 24, 2024.

