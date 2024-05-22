Media personality, Kwame Obadie has advised rapper Medikal to cease talking about his marital problems in public

Kwame said Medikal opening up about his divorce with actress, Fella Makafui will not resolve anything

Netizens who chanced on Kwame's video have asked him to allow the rapper to vent

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Media personality and comedian, Kwame Obadie has waded into the Medikal-Fella Makafui marital brouhaha trending on social media.

Medikal, a Ghanaian rapper and his actress wife, Fella Makafui are engaged in a bitter divorce battle, bringing their once beautiful love story to a rather sad end.

Kwame Obadie (left) & Medikal (right) Photo credit: kwame_oboadie/TikTok & amgmedikal/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sometime, last week, the rapper, known in private circles as Samuel Adu Frimpong, took to social media to pour his heart out over his estranged relationship with Fella Makafui

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Medikal detailed a series of abuse he has suffered at the hands of his wife and her family.

However, reacting to this trending celebrity-marriage turn-sour saga on TikTok, Kwame Obadie advised Medikal to cease washing his dirty marital linen in public.

He said Medikal opening up about his collapsed marriage with Fela Makafui would not solve anything except feed online tabloids with arsenals to aggravate the situation.

"AMG, regardless of whatever you are going through, I would keep quiet if I were you. Silence is golden. Don't talk.You and Fella Makafui are not the first people to divorce in this country....you are not under any obligation to explain anything, don't explain yourself to anybody,” he advised.

Kwame Obadie recounted how the rapper rescued him from a terrible situation after they went to play a show in Sunyani without getting paid.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Obadie's advise

Netizens who follow his TikTok shared their views on his advice to Medikal, also known as AMG.

Wall Carther said:

"Silence is golden saaa na wawu."

dirtygods replied:

"I remember that gospel musician in Nigeria a woman , she kept silent and died , medikal we want u alive pls talk if that will make u feel ok."

kwakubaako8 also said:

"Boss let the guy talk and be free . Funny face was silent saa till he nearly got mad."

Oboadie TV replied:

"The talking cuased him a lot"

Medikal tells story of messy divorce from Fella Makafui in new song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Medikal dropped a new song on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, detailing his messy divorce from his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui.

The song titled My Story talked about how brokenhearted he was, about the time Fella called the police on him, among other things.

The song got many people emotional as they shared words of encouragement with him in the comments

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh