Ghanaian singer MzVee delighted her fans with a video on her Instagram page, where she enjoyed a relaxing day out at a restaurant.

Ghanaian musician MzVee sipping champagne at restaurant Photo Source: mzvee

The video showed the singer sipping champagne; her face had a bright smile, showing how happy she was. Dressed casually yet stylishly, MzVee wore a jeans jacket with a black inner that perfectly complemented her beautiful natural hair, giving her a chic look.

The video went viral, capturing the attention of her fans, who appreciated seeing their favourite artiste having a good time.

In the comments section of her post, many Ghanaians flocked to express their admiration for MzVee's natural beauty. They praised her for embracing her natural hair and commended her for the confidence she exuded.

MzVee wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dasaint_axim said:

She had abandoned Ghana, and I don’t blame her.. too much wahala.. light off bad roads bad government, enjoy your life wherever you are

nyankeygifty commented:

My role model please when are you dropping a new song it's a long time we heard from you

tommech_eng said:

"My everlasting crush dat mzvee 🥰"

nephron_official wrote:

"not your regular Daavi 😍😍😍"

azeg_bire commented:

"African woman 🙌"

itz_shayb said:

"Ooooh your hair is killing me!!🔥❤️😍 "

