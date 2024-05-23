Kumawood actress, Kyeiwaa has left many in awe after displaying her dance moves far away in the US.

The famed actress was captured in a video jamming to Black Sherif's song together with her daughter

Many who came across her video found her dancing hilarious, especially how he twerked and jumped around.

Kumawood actress, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, famously referred to as Kyeiwaa, has set social media ablaze after she was sighted having a good time with her daughter.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the legendary actress was captured hilariously jamming to Black Sherif's Kwaku the Traveller song with her daughter.

Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa and Daughter Photo credit: rosemensah87/TikTok

The Kumawood actress and her daughter danced their hearts out while singing the lyrics of the song.

Kyeiwaa, looking healthier and happier, twerked, shaking her backside to the surprise of her daughter and some people in the background of the video.

Ghanaians hail Kyeiwaa’s hilarious dance moves

The video, captioned "Keep making the world a better place, one laugh at a time, caused a stir with many Ghanaians hailing her hilarious dance moves.

Kyei shared the video on her TikTok page rosemensah87, and it had raked in over 22k likes and 247 comments in more than 24 hours, as of the time of drafting this report.

Some of the reactions gleaned from the video are compiled below.

user4729624318466 said:

"Mama haven’t stop this kind of dance."

Ken Ba kwabena Mafia also said:

"God bless this woman , Ghana we don’t value what we have . Hmmm."

pretty berry commented:

"this woman and the dance moves."

Mhi_Mhie also commented:

"She hasn’t changed ooo my big baby."

Elormy reacted:

"among all actresses in this world u i my favourite and if you were mom nka I nogo agree give anybody."

Mr .O.B. also reacted:

"we need this woman back."

Watch the video below.

Kyeiwaa resides in US now

The Kumawood actress left the Ghanaian movie industry years ago to search for greener pastures abroad.

Kyeiwaa relocated to the United States (US) where she lives with her family.

Kyeiwaa highlights the difference between Ghana and America

Meanwhile, in a related YEN.com.gh story, Kyeiwaa, in a recent interview, highlighted the difference between Ghana and the US.

The actress noted that the US was a tough place to live, stating that one could not survive without work in America.

The actress said that in Ghana, however, people survive daily without work, but in the US, it was not the case

