Reports indicate that Chairman Wontumi has dragged Afia Schwar to the court for defying a directive instructing her not to take part in social media feud for 2 years

A document detailing the findings noted by Chairman Wontumi's lawyers, they stated that Afia Schwar has not been on good behavious on social media

In the background story, YEN.com.gh reported that McBrown, A-Plus and Mr Logic were also fined for contempt

Ghanaian politician Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, has allegedly dragged Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger to court once again.

According to a document filed by his lawyers, it is alleging that the controversial comedienne failed to heed to the court's directive about her presence on social media.

Chairman Wontumi (right), Maurice Ampaw (middle) and Afia Schwarzenegger (left) dazzling in photos. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger and The Delay Show on YouTube

Afia Schwar banned from social media pays 60k

On January 31, 2023, she appeared before the Tema High Court and was requested to pay GH¢60,000 instead of serving jail time.

The court also directed her to abstain from social media feuds for two years.

This comes at the back of Chairman Wontumi. reporting Afia Achwar to the law based on contempt for statements she made against him on UTV's United Showbiz.

Details of Chairman Wontumi's case

However, on April 19, 2023, reports indicated that he had dragged her to court for failing the terms of the directive.

His lawyers alleged that upon careful analysis of Afia Schwar's behaviour on social media, they have come to the realisation that the comedienne did not pay heed to any of the court’s directives.

“The counsel for and behalf of the applicant herein will move this honourable court for an order praying the honourable court to punish the respondent herein for continuing contempt arising from respondent violation and disobedient to the terms of the judgment of this court,” parts of the statements read.

Find the full document here.

McBrown, A Plus, Mr Logic also fined

YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi cited the former host of Unite Showbiz, Nana Ama McBrown, panellists on the show; Kwame A Plus and Mr Logic for contempt.

For the co-contemnors, it was reported that the court fined them GH¢60,000 each or served a one-month jail term in default.

