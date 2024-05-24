King Promise has released a new song titled Favourite Story featuring rapper Sarkodie and upcoming singer Olive The Boy

Renowned Ghanaian musician King Promise has released a new song titled Favourite Story, featuring the legendary rapper Sarkodie and rising star Olive The Boy. This track is one of the songs from his highly anticipated upcoming album, Note To Self, set to drop on June 14, 2024.

In Favourite Story, King Promise delivered his signature smooth vocals, Sarkodie delivered powerful rap verses, and Olive The Boy added his unique touch.

The song's release has ignited excitement on social media, with fans eagerly sharing their thoughts and reactions to the song. Most of the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with listeners praising the three artists for doing their thing on the tune. Many fans have also expressed anticipation for Promise's upcoming album.

Reactions to King Promise's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

GeorgeDanso97 said:

Why the wait king. Stood all night but nothing. Why ? Promotion was very poor. The song is fire though

FritzGh commented:

The song has been on repeat since midnight love it !!

1koobibini said:

Beautiful song. Y’all killed it

OfficialTeyeson reacted:

10/10 never disappoint

manuelstrendz said:

Olivetheboy really ate this one the guy is really good

quami20 reacted:

Offlate my boy just Dey release bangers oooo...I give this song 3 months it will be all over the internet

Medikal new song

In another story, Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal dropped a new song on May 21, 2024, telling the story about his messy divorce from his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui.

The song, titled My Story, talked about how brokenhearted he was, about the time Fella called the police on him, among other things.

The song got many people emotional as they shared words of encouragement with him in the comments.

