Popular Ghanaian musician KiDi has sparked excitement among his fans by announcing that his third studio album is nearing completion. Known affectionately as Sugar Daddy, KiDi has kept his fans eagerly awaiting new music from him.

It has been three years since KiDi's last major release, The Golden Boy, which was launched in 2021. The album received widespread acclaim and had major hit songs such as Touch It on it. Projects from the album received love from as far as India, and fans have been anticipating his next project. The news of the upcoming album ignited excitement among his followers.

KiDi teased the album in a video he shared on TikTok. The video received a lot of interactions, with the comments section being flooded with excited fans expressing their eagerness for the release.

KiDi has, however, kept further details about the album under wraps. He has not disclosed the title or the concept of the project.

Fans anticipate KiDi's album

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Stephen Fynn837 said:

We are waiting for it menua

NKB GHANA wrote:

masa u travel keep oooh where is our new music coming

Kreanium said:

the artiste has written artistry poet I believe you bro

Esther Uwah525 wrote:

Have been waiting!!!❤️❤️

King Promise to drop new album

In another story, Ghanaian musician King Promise wrote an emotional speech on his X account about his successful Asian tour.

He also talked about his 2023 hit song Terminator, which has garnered over 215 million streams.

The multiple award-winning singer also announced that he would be dropping his new album soon, hinting that it was ready.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh