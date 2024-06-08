Kidi took to social media to troll Mr Drew after the musician complained about Kidi's Likor winning Collaboration Of The Year over his song Case

Ghanaian musician Kidi took to social media to respond to Mr Drew's comments about the Telecel Ghana Music Awards. The controversy began when Mr Drew's song Case lost to Kidi's Likor for Collaboration Of The Year, and Mr Drew was not very happy about it.

Kidi responded to Mr Drew's disappointment with a humorous post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He quoted a video of Mr Drew's interview with 3Music, accompanied by a meme of a man laughing heartily while eating chicken. The post sparked a flurry of reactions from fans who found it amusing.

In the interview, Mr Drew argued that his song Case, which features Mophty Legacy, had a more significant impact than Likor. He expressed his belief that his song deserved the award, leading to a debate among fans.

Despite the controversy, Kidi's response was on the lighter side of things. This is not the first time the song Case has been embroiled in controversy. Earlier in the year, Kuami Eugene claimed he wrote the song.

Chris Tsormanah calls for deeper definition of award categories

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, music executive Chris Tsormanah asked for the TGMA board to give a more definitive description of the award categories to avoid controversy. He said:

I believe it would be best if the academy gave a deeper definition for the categories so the general public and artistes can know the exact criteria that inform the award selection. This will help people understand why nominees won certain awards. For the Album Of The Year, for instance, I felt Kuami Eugene deserved that award over Stonebwoy. I don't know the exact reason that informed that decision. It is only natural for fans and some musicians to feel aggrieved if certain awards do not go their way.

Kidi gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

JoshMclenses said:

Your case go come one day for here, and you'll need a liquor to calm you down.

jay_onemoney commented:

On God, Ghana. Just have data. Wanna celebrities all turn agenda boys and girls

edd_worldstar said:

The funny part be say Drew Ihn song be one of the least interesting ones for there .. How was that case remix even bigger than Twatis??

Kuami Eugene gets teased

In another story, Kuami Eugene became a laughing stock on social media because of his outfit at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

At the award ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2024, Kuami Eugene wore an all-jeans outfit with a white turtleneck.

Many Ghanaians felt the outfit did not come off well, citing heat as a reason why the outfit was a poor choice by the musician.

