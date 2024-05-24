Actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal's marital issues are still raging on social media

Amid the saga, a man claiming to be Fella's brother has released a video slamming Medikal

Among other things, he accused Medikal of constantly staying out his marital home and also stealing from Fella

A man claiming to be Fella Makafui's brother has waded into her divorce saga with her estranged husband, Medikal, making some extensive allegations.

In a widely circulated video, the man who identified himself as Richard slammed Medikal and virtually described him as an irresponsible husband.

Medikal and Fella Makafui recently confirmed that the four-year-old marriage was over and was waiting to be officially dissolved.

Fella Makafui's 'Brother' Claims Medikal Sold Her Car, Stay Out For Weeks, Stole Her Money Photo source: @fellamakafui, @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Following the news, Medikal revealed Fella had undergone two surgeries to keep her shapely figure after giving birth to their daughter, which has affected her line of business.

Amid the brouhaha, Fella has kept a cool head and even moved out of their East Legon home, which they reportedly co-own.

Fella's brother reveals why she ended marriage with Medikal

In a vigorous defence of his sister, Richard indicated that the actress had kept quiet not because she had nothing to say but was only showing maturity.

He indicated that Medikal's constant show of affluence on social media is not exactly as he is in real life because he relied on his wife for a lot of financial support.

Citing an example, Richard noted when Medikal wanted to buy a Range Rover, he had to sell Fella's car and add some money.

"The Range you bought, was it not Fella's car you sold and added some money to buy? But you always claim to own cars and you have seven buildings, among other things," he said.

The actress' 'brother' further accused Medikal of stealing from her. According to him, during the marriage, the rapper could stay away from the marital home for two months and only come back when he was broke to steal Fella's money [sales she made from her shops] to go out and blow.

Watch the video below:

Medikal reveals why he aired his breakup with Fella Makafui

Meanwhile, Medikal has revealed more about the collapse of his relationship with Fella Makafui.

According to the rapper, their marriage was over, but he kept it under wraps until he saw D-Black lighting up a cigar for Fella.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Medikal indicated that he was angered by the video and had to come out to clarify things.

Source: YEN.com.gh