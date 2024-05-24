Fella Makafui and Medikal recently confirmed they had ended their marriage and were waiting for official dissolution

A man claiming to be Fella's brother has slammed Medikal for his behaviour after the divorce saga became public

The man claimed Medikal was not a responsible husband and was not even giving money to keep the house

It seems the divorce saga between celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal will not get settled anytime soon.

In a new twist, a man identifying himself as Fella's brother has come out to blast Medikal for his posturing throughout the saga.

Medikal and Fella Makafui recently confirmed that the four-year-old marriage was over and was waiting to be officially dissolved.

Before that, Medikal had gone on a series of rants online, including an attack on D-Black as the latter tried to promote MDK's 02 Indigo concert.

He also revealed that Fella had undergone two surgeries to keep her shapely figure after giving birth to their daughter, which has affected her line of business.

Amid the brouhaha, Fella has kept a cool head and even moved out of their East Legon home, which they reportedly co-own.

Fella's 'brother' comes hard at Medikal

In a viral video, Richard, the man claiming to be Fella's elder brother, has strongly vowed to defend the actress against what he described as Medikal's attempt to disgrace her.

He stated that Fella and her family's silence does not mean they are ignorant or weak but a sign of maturity.

For him, it was wrong for Medikal to go on ranting as if he were the one who had called for the breakup, pointing out that Fella had been a financial backer for Medikal.

Among other things, Richard claimed that Medikal had never given him any housekeeping money since he married Fella four years ago but always had abundant food to bring boys to come and feed.

"Fella could send GHC7,000 to the market to buy foodstuff, and it will get finished in two weeks because you brought your 'wee' boys to the house to eat," he said.

He claimed that Fella used some of her money to finance Medikal, including music videos and even renting the first house they lived in before building. He added that it was in that rented house that Medikal recorded his La Hustle song.

Medikal reveals why he aired his breakup with Fella Makafui

Meanwhile, Medikal has revealed more about the collapse of his relationship with Fella Makafui.

According to the rapper, their marriage was over, but he kept it under wraps until he saw D-Black lighting up a cigar for Fella.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Medikal indicated that he was angered by the video and had to come out to clarify things.

