Ghanaian actress Kyeiwaa took to her TikTok page to share a video that has gone viral on social media. The veteran actress was seen jamming to Black Sherif's hit song, Kwaku The Traveller.

The video showed Kyeiwaa in a joyous mood, jamming to the catchy tune. Her dance moves were full of life and enthusiasm. The actress even attempted to sing along to the song. However, she humorously fumbled some of the lyrics, adding a touch of comedy to her antics.

This light-hearted moment was not lost on her followers. The comments section of the video was soon flooded with reactions from amused Ghanaians who found Kyeiwaa's antics hilarious.

Kyeiwaa sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ryan Dears said:

have always love this woman because sincerely she’s even funny than agya koo

YoungMoney reacted:

Please you’re disturbing the GA gods with your loud music.No hard Feelings. Kyeiwaa is a whole vibe

Kobby wrote:

Only women in the movie industry. They use her name for the movie Kyeiwaa parts 1 to 12 ❤️

Maame Konadu said:

The same dancing skills no change

said:

Ah is it only me that I’m thinking Kyewaa looks like the old Kyewaa isn’t she growing Eeii

Ken Ba kwabena Mafia said:

God bless this woman , Ghana we don’t value what we have . Hmmm

Source: YEN.com.gh