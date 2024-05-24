Nadia Buari, in a video she shared on her TikTok page, enjoyed several pieces of kebab, showing her fans her foodie side

The actress said it had been a long time since she had tasted the delicacy and expressed joy as she enjoyed the meal served on a plate

In the comments section of the video, followers of the actress's mouths watered as they watched her devour the sticks of kebab

Popular actress Nadia Buari impressed her fans in a video on her TikTok where she ate several pieces of kebab. In the video, Nadia could be seen enjoying the meat with a smile and a satisfactory look on her face. The actress mentioned that it had been a considerably long time since she last enjoyed it.

In the video's comments section, Nadia's followers also expressed their love for kebabs and were happy to see her enjoying the local delicacy. Other Ghanaians also took the opportunity to admire Nadia's beauty.

They focused on her smile and charm instead of the meal she was enjoying. Nadia Buari is no stranger to street food. Not long ago, she excited social media users when a video of her drinking asana surfaced online.

Nadia Buari sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Poverty said:

I can watch her eat the whole day ....beauty with brains ....herrrr

Audrey Appiah883 commented:

Some are chopping broken heart and some are eating kebab. Woow m3 feeli wo

Sympathyoheneba reacted:

The way i like this woman even though I don’t know her personally but i like everything about you sister

Unapologetically myself said:

One thing about your kids they follow all your rules ♥️♥️♥️

Eurabena said:

And her kids understand the assignment , they will never turn their head da

Efia Odo eats fufu

In another story, Efia Odo, in a video she shared on her TikTok, won the hearts of her followers as she passionately ate fufu and soup at a local chop bar.

The socialite and actress clearly had a good time as she swallowed large morsels of fufu and tore into the chicken with aggression.

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians expressed their love for the local delicacy and admired how Efia ate.

