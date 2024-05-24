Stonebwoy completed his final exam at GIMPA recently, and he announced this on Thursday, May 23, 2024

Renowned Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has successfully completed his final exams at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA). The dancehall star shared the exciting news on Thursday, May 23, 2024, on Instagram Live, marking a significant milestone in his academic journey.

Stonebwoy has been pursuing a Master's Degree in Public Administration at the institution for three years. Despite his busy schedule, the musician has finally completed the three-year course.

Among those most thrilled by Stonebwoy's accomplishment were his children, CJ and Jahjah. To celebrate their father's success, they orchestrated a touching surprise with the help of their mother, Dr Louisa. The children prepared handmade congratulatory messages, which they carefully crafted on cutely cut cardboard. These sweet notes were paired with a delicious cake, adding to the beauty of the celebration.

In a video shared online, CJ presented the cake and the gifts to their dad and got a huge hug for her efforts as she put a smile on her father's face.

Stonebwoy's kids won hearts

Stonebwoy in class

In a related story, a video of Stonebwoy during a class presentation went viral on social media.

This comes after he spoke with confidence while he was talking about the achievements of Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Many people who saw the video were delighted, with some expressing joy that he is in school.

