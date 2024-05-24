Renowned comedian Charles Awurum is among Nigerian actors who featured in Lil Win's much-anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana

On his visit to Ghana during the movie shoot, he was treated to Ghana Jollof and could not resist the taste

Netizens who saw the post were delighted to see him praise Ghana Jollof and took to the comment section to share their views on this

Nigerian actor and comedian Charles Awurum could not resist the taste of Ghana Jollof when Ghanaian actor Lil Win gave him a treat.

Charles is among Nigerian actors who stormed Ghana to shoot A Country Called Ghana, the movie produced by Lil Win.

Charles Awurum clears plate of Ghana Jollof Source: Charles Awurum

Source: TikTok

During his visit, Lil Win treated him to the infamous Ghana Jollof, which he really enjoyed.

Charles, without any hesitation, admitted that Ghana Jollof was better than Nigerian Jollof.

"Ghana jollof dey very sweet," he said in a video that has since gone viral.

Watch video below:

Nigerian actors storm Ghana for A Country Called Ghana premiere

Many Nigerian actors who appeared in Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana arrived in Ghana to witness the movie's premiere.

Actors like Charles Awurum, Victor Osuagwu, etc., were all in Ghana; however, Ramsey Nouah could not make it.

Netizens react to video of Charles admitting that Ghana Jollof is delicious

@Spyces wrote:

"They are confessing one by one."

@Mama's lastborn wrote:

"Dem want make u confirm which is sweeter."

@Shine Young Kelly wrote:

"Ghana jellof is the best."

LIl Win hints at next project after a country called Ghana, says it'll feature Ini Edo, others

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian entertainer Lil Win is on a media tour promoting the premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Kumasi after a successful first show in Accra.

The film, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, features top Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Asuwagu. In a recent interview, Lil Win recounted the impact of his new film and hinted at an even bigger project in the works.

According to Lil Win, his next film project will be Journey to Africa. The filmmaker disclosed that the film will likely feature three Nollywood stars, a South African actor, and another from the US.

