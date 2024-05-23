Lil Win is set to premiere his new movie A Country Called Ghana in Kumasi on May 25

This comes after a successful first stint at the National Theatre in Accra, which brought together top movie stars and socialites

Ahead of Kumasi's premiere, a video of Lil Win inviting his colleague Kwaku Manu has popped up online

On May 17, scores of Ghanaians stormed the National Theatre for the first view of Lil Win's highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Top stars, including Ahuofe Patri, Kalybos, Medikal and Akrobeto, joined Lil Win at the National Theatre to grace the occasion and entertain the fans.

The entertainer is set to premiere the movie on May 25, at the CCB Auditorium in Kumasi.

Lil Win and Kwaku Manu Photo source: Facebook/LilIWin, Facebook/KwakuManu

Source: Facebook

Lil Win invites Kwaku Manu for Kumasi premiere

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win, sharply dressed in a pilot uniform, presented Kwaku Manu with a special A Country Called Ghana invitation.

The invitation came as a passport personalized with Kwaku Manu's name and photo.

Kwaku Manu, impressed with Lil Win's gesture, thanked him and rallied his fans to patronize the upcoming A Country Called Ghana event in Kumasi.

The emotional moment excited many fans, who took to social media to hail the two actors.

Netizens react to Lil Win's invitation request to Kwaku Manu

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the bromance between Kwaku Manu and Lil Win.

mickeydarling_gh90 said:

See the way I'm laughing like killer

thereal_richmhan reacted:

You guys should give us a movie together as

abynahdollars wrote:

Aawww, this is what we live to see

HETOR said:

very good to see you guys together because you guys always make my Day

amoakovincent12 noted:

I swr kumawood will raised again if this two comes together

OFA KAY added:

Trust me if is Aka Ebenezer Kwaku will look at his face while talking n good smile but because of Lilwin proudness n rough talks almost all his colleagues show him natural love.

Lil Win hospitalized after A Country Called Ghana premiere in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had ended up in the hospital a day after his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere in Accra, sparking concern among fans.

The actor shared a video of himself in a hospital bed while he was put on a drip by a nurse, making people wonder what was wrong with him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh