Lil Win gained significant traction with his star-studded movie A Country Called Ghana, featuring top Nollywood stars

The entertainer is set to release a bigger project featuring more film stars beyond Nollywood

He shared hints about his upcoming film in a recent interview

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian entertainer Lil Win is on a media tour promoting the premiere of A Country Called Ghana in Kumasi after a successful first show in Accra.

The film, directed by Frank Fiifi Gharbin, features top Nollywood stars, including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awuram, and Victor Asuwagu.

In a recent interview, Lil Win recounted the impact of his new film and hinted at an even bigger project in the works.

LIl Win Photo source: X/NYDJLive, Facebook/LilWin

Source: Twitter

Lil Win talks about the next big thing after A Country Called Ghana

According to Lil Win, his next film project will be titled Journey to Africa. The filmmaker disclosed the film will likely feature three Nollywood stars, a South African actor and another from the US.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the entertainer named Mercy Johnson and Ini Edo as some Nollywood stars likely to feature in his upcoming movie.

Lil Win also shared his plans to include Majeed Michel, Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah and Martha Ankomah, with whom he had a recent legal battle, as part of his cast for the new movie.

While A Country Called Ghana has scored poor ratings from some reviewers, the entertainer has emphasised that he is unfazed by criticisms and has set his mind to bigger things.

Netizens react to Lil Win's upcoming movie

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Lil Win's upcoming film.

@future_mck wrote:

The American could be the Bono man from Chiraa who acted Spartacus

@Gameliphotos noted:

I like where he is steering as a producer but he should make sure he hires good production team and a strong director to make his vision suffice

@KofiSelorm9 added:

Please get a better script writer

Lil Win invites Kwaku Manu to A Country Called Ghana premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had presented Kwaku Manu with a special A Country Called Ghana invitation. The invitation came as a passport personalised with Kwaku Manu's name and photo.

Impressed by Lil Win's gesture, Kwaku Manu thanked him and rallied his fans to attend the upcoming A Country Called Ghana event in Kumasi.

Source: YEN.com.gh