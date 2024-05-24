Medikal Gives Profound Marriage Advice Amid Divorce With Fella Makafui: "Love Alone Is Not Enough"
- Award-winning rapper Medikal has advised Ghanaian youth about relationships and marriages
- In an interview with Bola Ray, Medikal indicated that it was wrong for one to base the decision to marry on love alone
- According to him, the complexities of marriage require more than love to keep it going
Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known in private life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, has offered marriage advice to the youth amid the brouhaha surrounding his union with Fella Makafui.
Medikal, who married Fella in a much-talked-about wedding in 2020, recently announced their separation.
Fella also confirmed the end and has already moved out of their marital home, awaiting an official dissolution.
Medikal says love is not enough reason to marry
In an interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM, Medikal advised the youth against choosing marriage partners solely based on love.
According to him, marriage is a complex commitment that requires more than love to keep it together.
"Before you get married, I don't think love is enough. Love is not enough for two people to get into marriage. Marriage is a whole different ball game. If you love somebody, it doesn't mean you should get married to them," he stated.
He advised that lovers need counselling and family support before making the significant decision to marry, warning that relying solely on love could lead to a big mistake.
Medikal reveals why he aired his breakup with Fella Makafui
Meanwhile, Medikal has revealed more about the collapse of his relationship with Fella Makafui.
According to the rapper, their marriage was over, but he kept it under wraps until he saw D-Black and Fella's cigar.
It will be recalled that Medikal went on a series of rants online, including an attack on D-Black as the latter tried to promote MDK's 02 Indigo concert.
Replying to D-Black's promotional tweet, Medikal referred to a video of D-Black lighting up a cigar for Fella Makafui in a club and described him as an unreal guy.
In his interview with Bola Ray, Medikal indicated that he was angered by the video and had to come out to clarify things.
Source: YEN.com.gh