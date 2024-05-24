Rapper Medikal during an exclsuive interview with Bola Ray on Starr FM's Starr Chat opened up about his parents divorcing and that it put a toll on him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal opened about his parents getting divorced and how that affected him when he was a little boy.

Medikal opened up about his parents' divorce

During an exclusive interview on Starr Chat on Starr FM with media personality Bola Ray, Medikal talked about his parents divorcing when he was about 12 years old.

He stated that their separation put a toll on him and as such he did not want the daughter he has with actress Fella Makafui, Island Frinpong, to go through such.

The Scarface crooner noted that he is unhappy about him and Fella Makafui divorcing, adding that he did not want history to repeat itself.

"I didn't want it to be like that. But unfortunately that is what it is. I went through the same thing when I was young and I feel like it affected my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Medikal and Fella Makafui are going through a public divorce after the rapper spewed their marriage issues on social media.

Below is a video of Medikal opening up to Bola Ray about his parents' divorce when he was a child.

Reactions to the video of Medikal speaking about his parents' divorce

Many people in the comments asked Medikal why he would come out on social media to talk about his marriage problems. Others also prayed for them to resolve their feud and come back together.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians after watching the video:

shesheejosephine said:

This guy is funny didn't you think about your beautiful daughter before you went out talking too much

iamtracy_ said:

Aaawww l wish they get back together . I love to see them together

janelle_normesie said:

Those of you attacking ewe's did you hear him say "Fella" is a good woman and very hard working lady?? Think about yourself.

champion_dean_ said:

Bola, MDK is still in love with Fella....just help them to solve their issue peacefully. We would love to see them together.

adepa_maya said:

Yes I want them together, I miss seeing them happy

naa_akousua said:

Yes they love each other everything shows they should just sit and talk ask for fella’s forgiveness and start at fresh

nuglosssss said:

MDK PLEASE YOU ARE THE MAN, TAKE THE BULLET AND CALL YOUR WIFE BACK.

mizz_ali86 said:

Medikal you really need to break that cycle, don’t let it repeat plssssss

