Lil Win was involved in a gruesome accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024, and fellow actor Kwaku Manu has shown him love and support

Kwaku Manu shared a photo of himself standing with Lil Win, who had a large plaster on his forehead, and announced the actor was ok

The two colleagues have had their differences in the past, which made Kwaku Manu's support impressive to many Ghanaians in the comments section

Fellow Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has reached out to Lil Win, who was involved in a gruesome accident on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Despite their past differences, Kwaku Manu stood by Lil Win in his time of need, a gesture that has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Kwaku Manu shared a photo on social media, standing beside Lil Win, who had a large plaster on his forehead. In the photo, Kwaku Manu announced that Lil Win was okay, a message that brought relief to the fans of the popular actor.

The photo and the message of support have warmed the hearts of many, especially considering the past differences between the two actors. Their disagreements have been public, leading to an exchange of words.

Many Ghanaians have been impressed by Kwaku Manu’s support for Lil Win, and they have expressed their admiration in the comments section of the post.

Kwaku Manu and Lil Win warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

thereal_richmhan said:

Thank God good to see you guys linking up this days this what we love to see ❤️

official_cashizz88 commented:

This is what am looking for - Kwaku Manu is the best brotherhood…

yeboahjy said:

Kwaku abeg teach Kwadwo some lessons cos staying low key is best always even heaven comes down

Lil Win spotted at movie premiere

In a related story, Lil Win crashed his car on May 25, the day he was set to premiere his new movie, A Country Called Ghana, in Kumasi.

The actor was helplessly carried out of his mangled car, as seen in videos from the accident scene.

He appeared at the venue in stitches and couldn't hold his emotions as he met his colleagues.

