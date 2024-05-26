Lil Win crashed his car on May 25, the day he was set to premiere his new movie A Country Called Ghana in Kumasi

The actor was helplessly carried out of his mangled car as seen in videos from the accident scene

He appeared at the venue in stitches and couldn't hold his emotions as he met his colleagues

Ghanaian actor Lil Win premiered his new movie A Country Called Ghana at KNUST's CCB Auditorium in Kumasi on May 25.

Hours before the event, news of a ghastly accident that saw the actor being taken out of his mangled car broke.

The actor received prompt medical attention and made his way to the venue.

Injured Lil Win cries in Kumasi

Ghanaian actor Lil Win appeared at the CCB auditorium with a stitched face following the recent motor accident.

The actor couldn't hide his emotions as he met a rousing reception from the packed audience who had come to watch the movie.

In a video shared online, the actor was seen interacting with his Nollywood colleagues Charles Awuram and Victor Osuwagu.

He burst out in tears after the interaction, overwhelmed by the emotions of the movie's success and his latest tragedy.

Netizens cheer injured Lil Win up

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's appearance at his movie premiere in Kumasi.

bayonaghcomedian said:

God is adding more blessings to the blessings you already having just to shame your enemies. @officiallilwin be strong boss

nuumoblafoagbadukui wrote:

The devil will be sorry after this cuz the insults will over them. Lilwin ❤️

omar_shizzle noted:

Fame erhh hmm …it’s not easy to be famous Charlie …you need to be protected spiritually

akosua63 added:

Herr I can't believe I gt tears in my eyes,hmmm it's well

Lil Win divulges what's next after A Country Called Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win had opened up about his next project after A Country Called Ghana during a recent interview.

The entertainer discussed his plans to feature more Nollywood stars, including Ini Edo and others from Hollywood.

