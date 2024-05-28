Social media influencer Naana Brown got very emotional on the Delay Show when her husband revealed he doesn't know the future of their relationship

The heavily pregnant woman wept like a baby and expressed her disappointment during the interview

Some social media have blasted Naana Brown's husband for making his wife cry without consoling her

Ghanaian social media influencer Naana Brown couldn't hold back her tears on the Delay Show when her husband publicly said he doesn't know if he will divorce because he can't predict tomorrow.

DJ Santiago added that during the initial stages of their relationship, he told his wife that he didn't love her.

Delay interviews Naana Brown and her husband Santiago. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Source: Instagram

The host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, quizzed Naana Brown about why he likes using 'Me' instead of 'They' when he is talking about properties and business.

In the viral interview, Naana Brown's husband refuted claims that he is a lazy man living off his money.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaians react to Naana Brown and her husband Santiago's interview on the Delay Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Tabernacleamponsah stated:

Since childhood, I have never seen a Ghanaian host more intelligent than Delay

Rebhamid stated:

This man has no chill. He’s as good as a cold-blooded murderer.

psewor307 stated:

The best thing you have to do when you see your partner emotionally tearing up is to hug her or get close to her And tell her baby is going to be Okay.

ruth_benson.gh stated:

This man is not romantic

anicaefya_eagle stated:

Naana is quite disappointed in his husband she expected him to go all out for her..I always say that Men are creatures u don’t put all ur trust in. Don’t give your all just leave room for disappointments.

Suwebees stated:

Delay Delay wontumi ntaaky. Interview mu Kingkong❤️

claudya_6366 stated:

This guy is a real talkative.

anoky_ewaa stated:

Delay Nono jama she is prophesying

klass_instyle_manuel stated:

Delay of international waters ❤️

afia___amponsah1 stated:

Just finished watching. Very lovely and interesting couple

Source: YEN.com.gh