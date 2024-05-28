Nana Aba Anamoah took some coconut sellers she usually buys from out for dinner and shared photos on her Instagram page

The media personality in an earlier video had promised to take the hard-working boys out for dinner, and she has delivered on the promise

In the comments section of the post, many followers of the journalist commended her for being kind and approachable

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah treated a group of coconut sellers to a dinner. The sellers, who have regularly served Anamoah with coconuts at their roadside stall, were overjoyed as they shared a table with the journalist at a restaurant.

Nana Aba and coconut sellers Photo Source: thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba had previously expressed her intention to take the hard-working vendors out for dinner in a video that she previously shared on her Instagram. True to her word, she organized the outing and documented the event on her Instagram, where she shared photos of the smiling group enjoying their meal.

The post went viral, with followers of the journalist flooding the comments section with words of admiration. Many commended Nana Aba for her approachability and generosity, highlighting how rare it is to see public figures engage so personally with everyday people.

Nana Aba warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

We call the squad Nana and The men in town. Big boys ❤️❤️❤️

show_boy75 commented:

That’s my dream to help people’s like the way you do Nana God bless you

the_makola_celebrity said:

She does what other’s cannot do God continue to bless your heart @thenanaaba

annabelbrownlondon said:

Love love love this!!!! They will never forget this day. ❤️❤️

biigfreddy commented:

You'll never be done harvesting. God bless you!

Nana Aba helps young man

In a related story, Nana Aba Anamoah shared on her Instagram page that a coconut seller she often buys from has gained admission to IPMC.

The benevolent media personality asked for a laptop on the young man's behalf of her followers, and folks flooded her comments section with offers to help out.

Some kind-hearted netizens offered to do more than what Nana Aba asked for, offering to buy the young man clothes and other accessories for school.

Source: YEN.com.gh