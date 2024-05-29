Lil Win was involved in an accident a few hours before his highly anticipated movie premiere in Kumasi

A three-year-old boy who was a victim of the accident succumbed to his injuries

The actor's spiritual leader has reacted to the unfortunate incident in a clip that has sparked mixed reactions online

Ghanaian entertainer Lil Win crashed his Benz on his way to a media engagement a few hours before the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The actor survived the accident with a minor injury to his forehead, which didn't stop him from appearing at his event.

Three-year-old Ampomah, who was in the driver's seat of his father's car when the accident happened, was confirmed dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Adom Kyei Duah unravels mystery behind Lil Win's accident

According to Adom Kyei Duah, he was the first person to be informed about Lil Win's accident after it happened on Saturday, May 25.

The spiritual leader says he believes Lil Win's accident was a test to unlock the new phase of greatness the actor is about to ascend into.

He admitted to going through a similar experience, which he prevailed, and assured Lil Win, whom he describes as a son, of victory.

The spiritual leader's remarks about Lil Win's fatal accident in the wake of Richard Ampomah's burial have sparked mixed reactions online.

Netizens react to Adom Kyei Duah's remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Adom Kyei Duah's comments about Lil Win's fatal accident.

Osayo Tetteh said:

If he had died, would u be saying this? Religion, ohhh dabi kraaa!!!!

Daniel Asamoah wrote:

How many years left for you? Very soon you and that your God will vanish from the country

Essilfie Erskine Daniel noted:

The 3 year old kid that died is also part of the test: We HEAR WAI

Joseph Oppong Benteh quizzed:

When? Why? We all saw what happened, don't give us any stories. STOP THAT

Martin Nana Yaw Boateng added:

A Test in which human life was lost . Next joke pls

Ampomah's family unsatisfied with Lil Win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a relative of three-year-old Richard Ampomah, who lost his life after Lil Win's accident, voiced out her frustrations.

The relative, who identified herself as the child's grandmother, said she was unhappy about how the actor and the media prioritised Lil Win and neglected the plights of the other victims.

