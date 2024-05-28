The family of Richard Ampomah, the three-year-old who died in an accident involving Lil Win, has been laid to rest

The young boy reportedly succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was rushed to the hospital

Photos from the young boy's burial have popped up online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

Ghanaian actor Lil Win's accident on May 25, hours before his movie premiere in Kumasi, resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

Three-year-old Richard Ampomah was in the front seat while his father was driving when the sudden incident happened.

The young boy was laid to rest on May 28 in a simple burial service with family members in attendance.

Lil Win missing at Richard's funeral

Richard Ampomah's sudden death on the day of the accident didn't come to the attention of the Ghanaian media until several days later.

A relative identified as the young boy's grandmother told Angel FM the sad news on Monday, May 27.

She added that while Lil Win received preferential treatment enough for him to appear at his movie premiere after the accident, she felt other victims, including her young grandson and his father, were neglected.

The grandmother also disclosed that the family had refused to receive any sort of assistance from Lil Win after the young boy's death in anticipation of a full briefing from the Police.

Photos from the event indicate that Lil Win was unavailable at the burial event.

Netizens react to Richard's burial

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about the young boy's funeral.

@ackon_koomson said:

Just one movie. Hmm

@Maxibrown2 commented:

Rest well little Emma. We couldn’t take care of you in this our cruel world.

@kwadwoobeng17 added:

And no statement from the police yet ?? ridiculous!

Lil Win tears up at his movie premiere

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the injured actor, Lil Win, had been spotted weeping at his movie premiere in Kumasi.

The actor couldn't hide his emotions as he met a rousing reception from the packed audience who had come to watch the movie.

