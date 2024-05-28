Shatta Wale, in a TikTok Live discussion, detailed a story of how his father beat him up and threw him out of the house and how that experience shaped him

The musician recalled when a misunderstanding occurred at home, which angered his father, Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr

Shatta shared how leaving home to fend for himself transformed his musical career as he recorded one of his biggest records, Bandana From Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale recounted a significant family dispute that led to his eviction from his father's house when he was younger during a TikTok Live session.

Shatta Wale and dad Photo Source: shattawale, 3Music

Source: Instagram

The musician, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, described an intense altercation with his father, Mr Charles Nii Armah Mensah Snr, also known as Shatta Capo.

The disagreement, which Shatta Wale detailed, resulted in his father's decision to destroy his bed and other personal items, and he was later instructed to leave the family home. Shatta Wale said he took this harsh, drastic action as a life lesson, suggesting that his father was pushing him towards independence and self-sufficiency.

Following his departure, Shatta Wale faced the challenge of fending for himself and squatting with friends, which he credited as a turning point in his music career. He mentioned that it was during this period that he wrote and recorded Bandana From Ghana, which became one of his most celebrated songs.

Shatta Wale's experience touched the hearts of many netizens who weighed in on the story.

ShattaWaWale'storyy gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Syntifyk said:

is GOD speaking to me today. I'm feeling the same way and can't continue listening to Shatta.When God is with you, nobody can go against you. Amen

TheVoicegh68 Lady Prophet Abi said:

I guess this is why I love This Artist. I sense something unique about Him, about Him and God hmmm, time will tell

Helmet Minds Ghana wrote:

that was what my mom told me when I was a young girl

Shatta Wale's upcomingg show

In another story, Shatta Wale is set to perform at a free open-air concert in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, on May 31.

Thearartiste'sanagerr confirmed the news by sharing a video online.

Scores of fans have begun sharing their anticipation for the upcoming concert.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh