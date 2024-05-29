Actor Lil Win is receiving treatment after he was involved in a fatal accident recently

A new press release disclosed his condition and acknowledged the passing of a three-year-old boy who was a victim of the accident

Scores of Ghanaians, including Bridget Otoo, have shared their dissatisfaction with Lil Win, criticising his press release

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has finally opened up about his fatal accident on Saturday, May 25, which killed a three-year-old boy.

The actor shared a statement acknowledging the passing of the young boy who was in the front seat of his father's car when the accident happened.

Lil Win's statement has sparked mixed reactions among many media personalities and fans.

Bridget Otoo blasts Lil Win

Lil Win, who survived the fatal accident with an injury, which didn't stop him from attending his movie premiere a few hours after the accident, was absent at the burial of Richard Ampomah on Tuesday, May 28.

A relative has accused Lil Win and the media of neglecting other victims from the accident, including Richard Ampomah.

Lil Win's press release described the family's accusations as unwarranted, distasteful and disturbing.

"We remain resolute that investigations by the Police would establish the facts of the matter in due course," Lil Win's management added in their release.

The release caught the attention of media personality Bridget Otoo, who took to social media to criticise Lil Win.

"This is a very foolish statement from a halfwit who is as idiotic as the character they display on screen," Bridget Otoo said.

She further petitioned the police to arrest Lil Win.

Lil Win's spiritual leader unravels the mystery behind the fatal accident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win's spiritual leader, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, reacted to Lil Win's fatal accident.

The spiritual leader says he believes Lil Win's accident was a test to unlock the new phase of greatness the actor is about to ascend into.

He admitted to going through a similar experience, which he prevailed, and assured Lil Win, whom he describes as a son, of victory.

