Lil Win's publicist has come out to defend the actor after an accident he was involved in killed a three-year-old boy

The tragic car accident happened on May 25, 2024, just hours before the premiere of his movie in Kumasi

The actor reportedly attempted an overtaking and smashed into an oncoming vehicle, but according to Lil Win's publicist, the actor was not at fault

The publicist of Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has stepped forward to address the recent accident the actor was involved in. The accident, which occurred on May 25, 2024, resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy, Richard Ampomah.

The collision happened just hours before Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie premiere in Kumasi. Reports indicate that the actor attempted to overtake another vehicle when he collided with an oncoming car. The aftermath of the accident has been met with controversy, as the young boy involved tragically lost his life, with blame being put on Lil Win.

In response to the incident, Lil Win's publicist has presented a different perspective on the events leading up to the accident. The publicist stated that the father of the deceased child was overspeeding, which contributed to the unfortunate outcome, stating that Lil Win was not solely at fault for the incident.

The publicist emphasised that the matter is currently under police investigation and should be left in their hands.

Lil Win's publicist gets Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sky_afari said:

Why will you let PR explain this kind sensitive issue, instead of dealing with the family at this moment!

RoyalKingMe commented:

Na the middle of the road that they were using, did they have the right to use that lane?

Lechiboroni said:

Always 2 sides of the story ‍ let’s wait for the police report.

Little boy gets buried

In a related story, the family of Richard Ampomah, the three-year-old who died in an accident involving Lil Win, has been laid to rest.

The young boy reportedly succumbed to his injuries shortly after he was rushed to the hospital.

Photos from the young boy's burial have popped up online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

