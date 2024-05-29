Lil Win has responded to certain accusations levelled against him after his tragic accident on Saturday, May 25

He has expressed his sincere appreciation to the public for their support after the unfortunate event

Some social media users commented on Lil Win's press statement trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly called Lil Win, has, in a recent press release, denied that his management neglected the victims of the accident he was involved in over the weekend.

A three-year-old boy who was struck in the accident on Saturday morning in Ashanti Region's Amakom suburb lost his life.

The Weezy Empire management stated in the press release that they find it distasteful and disturbing that people have been claiming that their camp ignored the accident victims.

They added that the famous Kumawood actor, his manager, and bouncer suffered life-threatening injuries. Lil Win's management admitted they were unaware of the extent of damage from the accident.

The management added that Lil Win has not fully recovered from the accident, his manager is receiving medical attention in the hospital and the bouncer is also waiting on a surgical review.

Read an excerpt of the press statement below:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of a three-year-old boy who was involved in the gruesome accident, and we extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

We remain resolute that police investigations will eventually establish the facts of the matter. We continue to crave the support of all Ghanaians and pray for the full recovery of the affected persons.

Lil Win releases press statement

Kumawood actor Lil Win has posted the press statement on his Instagram page after the burial of the 3-year-old boy.

Check out the post below:

Ghanaians react to Lil Win's press statement

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

princesparrow.355 stated:

If Ghana was a serious country u would have be in jail by now... u killed a kid and walking free and eating whiles the boy's father is grieving his son... Ghana police have paid deaf ear to this but someone will smoke wee 1 row and will be jailed for 15 years

Mauvlins stated:

Sorry Kwadwo. I think you should have also said we should pray for the family of the deceased even tho you acknowledged the death, in your conclusion statement since you acknowledged those who were hospitalized due to the accident, the name of the family should have been added that they should also be prayed for. (It’s my suggestion tho) I pray that the Good Lord strengthen you and bring back to life those who are undergoing treatment. It is very sad. We need all of you guys alive. God bless you.

Bongoideas stated:

This statement is not needful. You don’t need to clear yourself. You’re supposed to own up and take responsibility. This is about the loss of a young life, bruh

Nanaadjoaaduafriyie stated:

Pray for lil win and hwan hwan,Wbt the lil boy’s family.Don’t you think they are going through a lot than you think?

