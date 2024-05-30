Sister Derby, in a cute and hilarious video, ate spicy noodles while seated in her car and was stunned by how hot the food was

The beautiful entertainer coughed and joked as she ate the meal, and many Ghanaians could not get over how pretty she looked

In the comments section of the video, which was shared on TikTok, fans of the musician expressed their admiration for her

Ghanaian musician, model and fashion icon Sister Derby warmed hearts after a TikTok video of her eating spicy noodles went viral. Seated in her car while eating, the entertainer was caught off-guard by the peppery nature of the noodles, leading to a series of hilarious coughs and jokes as she ate the food.

The video showed Sister Derby struggling to cope with the spiciness of her meal. Despite the discomfort, she still ate the food enthusiastically. She was recorded by a friend who was seated in the passenger seat, and he found her antics hilarious.

Fans and followers of the musician were quick to flood the comments section with messages of admiration. Many Ghanaians expressed their love for her and commended her for how good she looked.

Sister Derby wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Pleasure said:

What Spicy food What is it that I’m Thinkin' Derby is really Trynna say. Is it dah? The other gal could be The spicy food we're talking about

user6132359991212 commented:

she's so adorable and innocent , very pretty for nyash, she can buy some at anytime but I don't think she likes it

@TrustNoOne.com said:

I think sister derby is taking anti-aging medicine, because eei see beauty

Corset Closet said:

Anka by now Island is obroni

Sister Derby flaunts body

In another story, Sister Derby shared some stunning photos on Instagram, flaunting her natural body amidst the feud between Medikal and Fella.

Derby, Medikal's ex, attracted many positive comments in the comments section, as Ghanaians alluded to karma working in her favour.

The musician has stated before that during her time with Medikal, he cheated on her, which led to the end of the relationship.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

