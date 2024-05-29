DJ Switch's new look in a new video has marvelled many Ghanaians as they expressed surprise at how fast she was growing

In the video, DJ Switch switched from her usual afro hairdo to braids, with her face looking more plump than before, giving her a different look

In the comments section of the video, many followers of the young disc jockey said they were impressed by her new look and rapid growth

Famous Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch has captured the hearts of social media users with her stunning new look that has left fans and followers in awe. The talented lady showed off her new look in her latest video shared on her Instagram page.

The video, which quickly went viral, showed DJ Switch looking different as she traded her signature afro hairdo for braids. Her face looked fuller as her cheeks were visibly plump, indicating that she had put on a healthy amount of weight.

Numerous fans commented on her post to approve of DJ Switch's new look. Many people marvelled at how fast she was growing.

DJ Switch, who has looked smallish from her early days as a winner of TV3's Talented Kidz show, has come a long way since then, maturing both physically and career-wise.

DJ Switch wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

zico_certified said:

chale on the real what u dey eat for America

suhuyini_1 commented:

Your new looks is amazing

samuelosiadi said:

Becoming a greater woman.

joealaegbu8 reacted:

Yooo you soo pretty

qweku_little reacted:

Kid growing too fast

nadiayorke said:

Herh! what do you eat

putaaaa gang CEO reacted:

she is enjoying look at her cheeks

DJ Switch flaunts new DJ set

In another story, DJ Switch in a video was all joy as she unboxed a new Pioneer OPUS-QUAD DJ set, which cost $3,199, which is equivalent to over GH¢45k.

The young lady in the video slowly ripped apart the package and showed her social media followers the beautiful equipment.

The OPUS-QUAD came in a matt black finish, which had DJ Switch in disbelief as she admired the gorgeousness of the machine.

