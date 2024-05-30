Ras Nene, in a video, praised Emelia Brobbey as he narrated how the actress gave him his first experience of driving a Range Rover

The actor narrated how great the feeling was when he experienced the luxury vehicle for the first time and expressed interest in owning one someday

Emelia who was present, encouraged Ras Nene, stating that he would eventually own one at the right time

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, in a video, recounted his first experience behind the wheel of a Range Rover, courtesy of fellow movie star Emelia Brobbey.

In the video, a visibly elated Ras Nene expressed his gratitude towards Emelia. Sharing that it was an incredible feeling to experience the luxury and comfort of the vehicle. The actor could not hide his excitement as he spoke about the ride and the features of the Range Rover.

Emelia Brobbey, present during this momentous occasion, offered words of encouragement to Ras Nene. She assured him that his time to own such a luxury car would come. Emelia was also of the opinion that Dr Likee was capable of purchasing the luxury vehicle but probably had other priorities.

