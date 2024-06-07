KiDi, in a TikTok video, has opened up about his preferences when it comes to his dating life

Award-winning Ghanaian singer KiDi has opened up about his dating life and what he looks out for in a woman.

KiDi reveals what wants in his ideal woman

In a trending TikTok video, KiDi disclosed that he no longer considers physical appearance as the only quality he wants in a woman.

According to the singer, a man looks out for the kind of heart and brains a woman has in addition to her looks when he grows.

He said:

“My spec? As a man, when you grow up, spec and other things don’t matter. What matters is the girl’s heart and her mind. She has to be beautiful but what matters most is her heart and her mind."

KiDi added that it would be dangerous for any man to pursue a romantic relationship with a woman only because of her looks.

"You are looking for someone you will live forever with so if you go and take a girl just because of her body you will be found lacking.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to KiDi's comments

@Nice.chick commented:

"Kidi gye wo two"

@philomina.akpeke commented:

"Is a lie oooo every Man has a Spec"

@kobbyjiant1 commented:

"Rydee de3 bois de take MDK own de wise up oo"

@rubynigelfafa commented:

"Speak the truth Babe Boo. Tell dem Matured Women Rocks "

@nana_k78 commented:

"The interviewer never saw this coming. He thought Kidi was like the others because of how he portrays himself."

@iam_quami_larry commented:

"Continue dey follow nyash girl dem sugar wey dey talk this oo"

@m.grinding commented:

"Kidi is matured"

@Joytor commented:

"This guy is like me"

@joevanny_101 commented:

"I think Kidi is talking about fella Makafui"

@enam936 commented:

"I respect him… his mind dey! God bless him"

@mr.swagger060 commented:

"Kidi no be kidi anymore "

