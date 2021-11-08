Actress Benedicta Gafah has released a new beautiful photo for her fans on social media to savour

The photo has the actress showing off the plush living room in what looks like her one-storey home

Fans of Gafah have been impressed with her photo and have showered praises on her in the comment section

Actress Benedicta Gafah has just given her fans on social media a sneak peek into her beautiful home.

In a new photo she shared on her Instagram page, Gafah is seen dressed in a white bodycon dress with a jacket on top.

The actress matched her outfit with a pair of shoes which was almost the same colour as the jacket.

Gafah was full of smiles as she sat on a sofa in her plush-looking living room. The living had a staircase which suggests the actress lives in a storey building.

She had beautiful pictures and pencil portraits of herself hanging on the wall where the staircase is located.

Sharing the photo, Gafah wa full of praise to God saying everyhtng has fallen into place for her after she put God first.

"She put God first and everything else fell into place .," she said.

Reactions

Gafah's photo has garbedred a lot of eactions from her fans. While some praised her looks , othrs were impressed with her beautiful home.

amrex_01 prayed for God to bless her:

"May the same lord God put you first in his blessings palm ✋ ❤️❤️❤️."

nanaayebida was impressed with the actress' fashion:

Sweetheart you know fashion and you have the beauty as well ❤️

sweetie_ama observed that Gafah's home is nice:

"You have such a nice home."

serwaa9446 was impressed with the home:

"Beautiful! I like you home so much."

