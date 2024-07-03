Ras Nene, in a video, was spotted in town cruising in a brand-new white-coloured Lexus

In the video, a close associate spotted him in the vehicle and excitedly recorded him with his phone and approached the vehicle, sharing pleasantries with him

The video made its way to TikTok, where it generated a flurry of reactions as Ghanaians and fans of the actor were excited to see him succeed

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene left many Ghanaians excited after he was spotted in town, cruising in a brand-new white Lexus RX350. In a video capturing the moment, a close associate of Ras Nene spotted the actor behind the wheel of the sleek new ride.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the associate recorded the encounter on his phone, capturing the actor as he approached the vehicle to share pleasantries with him. The pair had a brief but heartwarming interaction, calling each other by fond names.

The video soon found its way to TikTok, where it quickly went viral. Ghanaians and fans of Ras Nene flocked to the comments section of the video after catching a glimpse of their favourite actor enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Ghanaians excited to see Ras Nene in a nice ride

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kobbie said:

I thank God for how life is treating you now. You deserve it

Sam Krist commented:

He can buy any car he wish …social media Dey pay oooo I wonder ppl say Twene Jonas no go feel buy car ….awwwww

Benjy Kweku Gazzy said:

The real hustlers don’t shout . Big ups

Elon Musk commented:

This Lexus can travel from Ghana to Uk

D E - H E E R said:

RX350?? Wow indeed God is good

Ras Nene speaks about Range Rover

In another story, Ras Nene praised Emelia Brobbey in a video as he narrated how the actress gave him his first experience driving a Range Rover.

The actor narrated how great he felt when he experienced the luxury vehicle for the first time and expressed interest in owning one someday.

Emelia, who was present, encouraged Ras Nene, stating that he would eventually own one at the right time.

