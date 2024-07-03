Global site navigation

Ras Nene: Ghanaian Actor Spotted In Brand-New Lexus In Video, Ghanaians React
Celebrities

Ras Nene: Ghanaian Actor Spotted In Brand-New Lexus In Video, Ghanaians React

by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Ras Nene, in a video, was spotted in town cruising in a brand-new white-coloured Lexus
  • In the video, a close associate spotted him in the vehicle and excitedly recorded him with his phone and approached the vehicle, sharing pleasantries with him
  • The video made its way to TikTok, where it generated a flurry of reactions as Ghanaians and fans of the actor were excited to see him succeed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Popular Ghanaian actor Ras Nene left many Ghanaians excited after he was spotted in town, cruising in a brand-new white Lexus RX350. In a video capturing the moment, a close associate of Ras Nene spotted the actor behind the wheel of the sleek new ride.

Ras Nene spotted driving expensive Lexus RX350
Ghanaian actor Ras Nene driving. Photo Source: iphoneigod
Source: TikTok

Overwhelmed with excitement, the associate recorded the encounter on his phone, capturing the actor as he approached the vehicle to share pleasantries with him. The pair had a brief but heartwarming interaction, calling each other by fond names.

Read also

Ship Dealer: Video of radio presenter buying roadside food drops, fans react

The video soon found its way to TikTok, where it quickly went viral. Ghanaians and fans of Ras Nene flocked to the comments section of the video after catching a glimpse of their favourite actor enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Ghanaians excited to see Ras Nene in a nice ride

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kobbie said:

I thank God for how life is treating you now. You deserve it

Sam Krist commented:

He can buy any car he wish …social media Dey pay oooo I wonder ppl say Twene Jonas no go feel buy car ….awwwww

Benjy Kweku Gazzy said:

The real hustlers don’t shout . Big ups

Elon Musk commented:

Read also

King Paluta drops large sums of money on diamond chains & teeth grillz

This Lexus can travel from Ghana to Uk

D E - H E E R said:

RX350?? Wow indeed God is good

Ras Nene speaks about Range Rover

In another story, Ras Nene praised Emelia Brobbey in a video as he narrated how the actress gave him his first experience driving a Range Rover.

The actor narrated how great he felt when he experienced the luxury vehicle for the first time and expressed interest in owning one someday.

Emelia, who was present, encouraged Ras Nene, stating that he would eventually own one at the right time.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Geraldo Amartey avatar

Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel